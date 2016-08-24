BRIEF-Image Sensing Systems adopts tax benefit preservation plan

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Image Sensing Systems Inc

* Image Sensing Systems, Inc. adopts tax benefit preservation plan

* Says if rights plan is approved by shareholders, it will expire on June 6, 2018

* Board may redeem rights for nominal amount at any time before person becomes beneficial owner of 4.99 percent of company's common stock

* Rights also exercisable if a person that already owns 5 percent or more of stock acquires any additional shares beyond additional 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: