BRIEF-Westmoreland - NRG Texas Power provided notice will terminate lignite supply agreement at Jewett mine
August 24, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Westmoreland - NRG Texas Power provided notice will terminate lignite supply agreement at Jewett mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland announces shift to reclamation at Jewett following cancellation of supply contract at year end

* NRG Texas Power has provided notice that it will terminate lignite supply agreement at Jewett mine two years early on December 31, 2016

* Says will conduct multi-year reclamation work for NRG following conclusion of supply contract

* Lignite supply contract with NRG is cost plus contract which accounts for about 2% of westmoreland’s 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Expects to maintain positive cash flow generation at Jewett during next several years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

