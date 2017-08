Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mega Sonic SA :

* Becomes a limited partner of EMOST sp. z o.o., sp. k. with a 10,000 zlotys ($2,600) share representing 94 percent of the EMOST capital

* Emost owns 5 pct and other partner, Pawel Grzonek, 1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8325 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)