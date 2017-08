Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cypress Development Corp:

* Cypress options 1,520-acre lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals

* Parties shall enter into a joint venture agreement for further exploration of property, and Pure Energy shall serve as operator

* New option agreement grants Pure Energy Minerals right to acquire up to 70% undivided interest in 1,520-acre package Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: