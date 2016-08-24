FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-AlarmForce expects to take one-time charges of about $0.06/share in YTD Q3 financial statements
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AlarmForce expects to take one-time charges of about $0.06/share in YTD Q3 financial statements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - AlarmForce Industries Inc:

* Says "determined that it ought not to have continued charging monitoring fees in some jurisdictions for period"

* Company's review, in part, resulted from due diligence undertaken during a potential sale process.

* Says determination following "certain residential customers' subscription cancellations until equipment was returned"

* During course of review, company's cancellation practice was raised as an issue

* Expects to incur one-time charges estimated at $0.7 million (or $0.06 per share) in its YTD Q3 2016 financial statements

* Will examine revenue recognition policies for periods starting fiscal Q4 2013 for revenue from contracts after customer requested cancellation

* Incremental costs are expected due to Co's efforts related to subscription cancellation practice, possible employee tax liabilities

* May need to restate reported revenue for some or all such previously reported financial results for charges previously recognized from canceled customer agreements

* Says company will be reviewing residential contracts covering period starting on August 1, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

