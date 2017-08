BRIEF-Bank Zenit H1 net loss widens to RUB 3.74 billion

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bank Zenit :

* H1 net interest income 2.79 billion roubles ($43.04 million) versus 3.02 billion roubles year ago

* H1 net loss 3.74 billion roubles versus loss of 3.39 billion roubles year ago

* H1 provision for loan impairment 3.81 billion roubles versus 2.68 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 capital ratio as at June 30 of 9.7 pct versus 7.4 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015

* H1 net fee and commission income 1.16 billion roubles versus 1.61 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bNgRRZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8170 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)