a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Latin America's weak credit conditions to improve only gradually amid muted growth
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Latin America's weak credit conditions to improve only gradually amid muted growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's: Latin America's weak credit conditions to improve only gradually amid muted growth

* Weak credit conditions will persist through 2017 as the region's economies continue to adjust to sluggish global growth

* Lower for longer economic conditions will weigh on Latin American banks, hurting their asset quality and crimping earnings

* Outlook for latin american credit conditions has improved during the past year, but we continue to expect weak conditions

* Problem loans rising across region, in Brazil borrowers will remain stressed even as economy emerges from two-year recession

* Ongoing political changes,expectations for more market-friendly environment boosting business,investor confidence in Argentina Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
