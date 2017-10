Aug 24 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :

* Aloysius Lee, director and group chief executive officer, has notified board of his impending retirement

* Aloysius Lee has requested that his retirement take effect as of Jan. 31 2017

* board will consider his request at its forthcoming meeting in September