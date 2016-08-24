BRIEF-Handelsbanken to sell all class A shares in Industrivärden

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Handelsbanken

* Notices regarding Handelsbanken's shares in Industrivärden

* Says has decided to offer all such shares to institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding

* Says holds 29,367,821 class A shares, corresponding to 6.8 per cent of Industrivärden's share capital and 10.3 per cent of the voting rights in Industrivärden

* Says Morgan Stanley and Handelsbanken Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners in connection with transaction