August 24, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nymox Pharmaceutical announces new long-term fexapotide placebo crossover study results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp :

* Nymox reports successful new long-term fexapotide placebo crossover study results: major reduction in incidence of surgery

* Results show there was 82-95 pct reduction in number of these patients who required surgery after they received crossover fexapotide in trial

* Has completed and fully financed execution of seven phase 3 U.S. BPH clinical protocols

* Expects to file for approvals in next 1-2 quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

