BRIEF-CA Immo says Q2 FFO I 22.9 mln eur, slightly better than expected

Aug 24 (Reuters) - CA Immo :

* Net rental income increase by 19.2% to eur 72.1 m

* FFO I per share at eur 0.46 up 21% yoy (2015: eur 0.38 per share)

* FFO I, reported before taxes and adjusted for sales result and other non-permanent effects, totalled eur 43.8 m after first six months of 2016 (eur 37.7 m in 2015)

* We hereby confirm an annual target for long-term revenue of a 10% increase in FFO I per share compared to previous year

* Current share buyback programme will be continued, with current target for number of own shares acquired amounting to five million in second half of year

* Spokeswoman says Q2 FFO I 22.9 million eur (average forecast in Reuters poll: 20.9 million eur)

* In the second six months we will introduce key growth-promoting measures aimed at steadily raising the sustainable earnings of CA Immo over the long term

* As regards the possible merger with Immofinanz, we are well prepared for negotiations. We will carefully examine the pros and cons of such a transaction in the interests of our shareholders. Further company coverage: