BRIEF-Novan files for IPO of up to $60 mln

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Novan Inc

* Files For Ipo Of Up To $60.0 Mln - Sec filing

* Have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "novn"

* Novan inc says piper jaffray, JMP Securities and wedbush pacgrow are underwriters to the ipo

* Novan inc expects to use ipo proceeds to fund development of sb204 through nda submission

* Novan inc expects to use ipo proceeds to fund platform expansion with phase 2 trials for sb206 and sb208

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bo28NF