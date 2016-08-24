FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novan files for IPO of up to $60 mln
August 24, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novan files for IPO of up to $60 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Novan Inc

* Files For Ipo Of Up To $60.0 Mln - Sec filing

* Have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "novn"

* Novan inc says piper jaffray, JMP Securities and wedbush pacgrow are underwriters to the ipo

* Novan inc expects to use ipo proceeds to fund development of sb204 through nda submission

* Novan inc expects to use ipo proceeds to fund platform expansion with phase 2 trials for sb206 and sb208

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2bo28NF

