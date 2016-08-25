FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Q2 revenue down 3.2 pct at CHF 472 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 25, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group Q2 revenue down 3.2 pct at CHF 472 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Revenue decrease of 3.2 percent YOY from 488 million Swiss francs to 472 million Swiss francs ($488.31 million) in Q2'16

* Adjusted EBITDA down 3.3 percent YOY from 155 million francs to 150 million francs in Q2'16 supported by cost focus

* Increase of net income (adjusted. for IPO/refinancing costs) YOY from 2 million francs to 17 million francs in H1'16, while slightly down in Q2'16 standalone

* Reiterates its financial guidance provided in March 2016

* Revenues are expected to be in the range of 1,890 million francs to 1,930 million francs in 2016

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 600 million francs and 620 million francs

* Expects to propose a dividend to the agm for the financial year 2016 in the range of 3.24 francs and 3.36 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.