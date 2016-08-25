BRIEF-Nordea and DNB to merge operations in the Baltics

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* Swedens's Nordea and Norway's DNB says they have entered into an agreement to combine their operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to create a leading main bank in the Baltics

* Nordea and DNB will have equal voting rights over combined bank, while having different economic ownership that reflect relative equity value of their contribution to combined bank at time of closing

* Says Nordea's and DNB's operations in the Baltics are a great match, with complementary lines of business

* Nordea has built a strong position within the large corporate segment whereas DNB is strong in the SME segment

* Nordea's and DNB's Baltic operations have 1.300 and 1.800 employees and EUR 8 billion and EUR 5 billion in assets, respectively

* The transaction is conditional upon regulatory approvals and conditions, and is expected to close around Q2 2017

* The banks will operate independently until all necessary approvals have been received

* J.P. Morgan acts as financial advisor and BA-HR as legal advisor to DNB in connection with the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)