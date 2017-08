Aug 25 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding AG :

* H1 operating EBIT of -5.4 million Swiss francs (loss $5.59 million) as against -6.6 million Swiss francs in 2015

* H1 net sales 174.098 million Swiss francs versus 189.097 million Swiss francs year ago

* H1 net result -11.134 million Swiss francs versus -15.939 million Swiss francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)