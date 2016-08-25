FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kinepolis H1 net current profit decreases 7.3% to 14 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 25, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kinepolis H1 net current profit decreases 7.3% to 14 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group NV :

* Says to have welcomed 14.6% more visitors and generated 13.9% more turnover and 10.4% more REBITDA in the first half of 2016

* Number of visitors increased in H1, mainly due to addition of acquired and new cinemas in Netherlands, France and Luxembourg

* Leaving aside impact of expansion, number of visitors was virtually stable

* H1 visitors 11.2 million versus 9.8 million year ago

* H1 revenue EUR 148.3 million versus EUR 130.2 million year ago

* H1 net current profit decreased by 7.3% to EUR 14.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.