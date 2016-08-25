BRIEF-Targovax Q2 operating loss widens to NOK 32.4 million

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Targovax ASA :

* Q2 operating loss 32.4 million Norwegian crowns ($4 million)versus loss 12.8 million crowns year ago

* Says focus during the next 12-18 months will be to start and progress the previously described trials with ONCOS-102 in melanoma and TG02 in colorectal cancer

* Plans to start trials in various solid tumor indications

* Targovax is expecting a total of six separate data readouts during 2017, with the first readouts in the first half of 2017

