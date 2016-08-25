FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site H1 operating income at CHF 497.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* H1 operating income of 497.4 million Swiss francs ($514.75 million), in the wake of the record year of 2015 (497.9 million Swiss francs)

* Group profit for the first half-year 2016 was comparatively lower at 132.0 million Swiss francs (previous year: 191.0 million Swiss francs)

* Vacancy rate (group) declined considerably year-on-year from 7.4% to 6.4%, or from 6.7% as at Dec. 31, 2015 to 6.4%

* Forecast for 2016 continues to call for rising rental income and total operating income that surpasses the previous year's level Source text - bit.ly/2bP6ttb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

