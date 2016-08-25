FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Woolworths says group sales for 52 weeks to June 26 up 16.4 pct
August 25, 2016

BRIEF-Woolworths says group sales for 52 weeks to June 26 up 16.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Preliminary audited group results for the 52 weeks ended 26 June 2016 and cash dividend declaration

* Fy group sales (including concession sales) up 16.4pct

* 52 weeks headline earnings per share up 23.2pct

* 52 weeks total dividend per share up 26.7pct

* 52 weeks to June 26 adjusted profit before tax up 14.7pct

* Group sales increased by 16.4pct to r72.1 billion, in challenging trading environments both in South Africa and Australia

* Trading for first eight weeks of new financial year has seen an improvement in South African clothing after a disappointing winter season

* In Australia, David Jones is trading in line with its comparative market set despite now anniversarising strong growth in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
