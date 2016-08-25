BRIEF-Basic Fit H1 adjusted EBITDA up 39 pct to 37 million euros

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Basic Fit NV :

* H1 revenue grew by 29 pct year on year to 124 million euros ($139.81 million)

* H1 adjusted EBITDA grew year on year by 39 pct to 37 million euros

* H1 adjusted net earnings of 3.5 million euros (H1 2015: 3.1 million euros)

* Confident to open between 65 and 75 clubs this year

* For full year 2016 expects to report revenue of around 260 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of at least 80 million euros

* For medium term reiterates guidance of over 20 pct revenue growth with significant operating leverage Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)