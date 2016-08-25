FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Basic Fit H1 adjusted EBITDA up 39 pct to 37 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 25, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Basic Fit H1 adjusted EBITDA up 39 pct to 37 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Basic Fit NV :

* H1 revenue grew by 29 pct year on year to 124 million euros ($139.81 million)

* H1 adjusted EBITDA grew year on year by 39 pct to 37 million euros

* H1 adjusted net earnings of 3.5 million euros (H1 2015: 3.1 million euros)

* Confident to open between 65 and 75 clubs this year

* For full year 2016 expects to report revenue of around 260 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of at least 80 million euros

* For medium term reiterates guidance of over 20 pct revenue growth with significant operating leverage Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.