Aug 25 (Reuters) - Raysearch

* Q2 operating profit SEK 37.5 mln vs year-ago loss of 2.1 mln

* Q2 net sales SEK 119.0 mln vs year-ago 77.3 mln

* Q2 order intake excluding service agreements SEK 129.1 mln vs year-ago 72.0 mln, of which Raystation SEK 120.8 mln vs year-ago 55.3 mln