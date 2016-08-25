FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kas Bank H1 net result falls 89% to 0.9 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kas Bank H1 net result falls 89% to 0.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kas Bank NV :

* H1 net result decreases 89% to EUR 0.9 million ($1.01 million)(H1: EUR 8.3 million)

* H1 result from operations decreases with 61% to EUR 4.3 million (H1 2015: EUR 10.9 million)

* H1 revenues declined by 17% to EUR 51.6 million (H1 2015: EUR 62.4 million)

* Says it will not distribute interim dividend (interim dividend 2015: EUR 0.33 per ordinary share)

* Says identified potential cost reductions of EUR 20 million in the period up to and including 2019

* Says investigates the sale of its office building in Amsterdam in H2 2016, with an expected gain when effected Source text: bit.ly/2bpszTj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.