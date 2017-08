Aug 25 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Q2 operating loss 88.0 million Danish crowns ($13.33 million) versus loss 64.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 revenue 7.9 million crowns versus 7.3 million crowns year ago

* Financial guidance for 2016 unchanged

* Maintains its revenue guidance for full-year