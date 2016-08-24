BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies announces actions to improve future financial performance

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc

* Allegheny technologies announces actions to improve future financial performance

* Actions are expected to improve ATI's annual operating income by about $50 million beginning in 2017

* Total charges from actions, including tax valuation allowance, are expected to be $4.89 per share

* In addition, actions are expected to generate about $50 million of cash flow from lower managed working capital

* Expects to record total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of about $470 million for idled facilities

* Expects to record pre-tax shutdown and idling costs of about $34 million ($23 million after tax, or $0.22 per share)

* ATI's Rowley, UT titanium sponge facility will be idled by end of 2016

* $4.83 per share of total charges from actions is expected to be recognized in Q3 2016 and remainder in Q4 2016

* Will also record about $183 million, or $1.71 per share, in non-cash income tax valuation allowances related to U.S. Federal tax benefits

* Consolidating certain higher cost titanium hot-working operations in Albany

* Idling of facility to result in impairment, shutdown,idling charges to be included in Q3, Q4 results