BRIEF-Chesapeake enters term loan facility agreement

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp
* On august 23, 2016, chesapeake energy corporation entered into an agreement providing for a term loan facility - sec filing
* Proceeds of class a term loans will be used to finance tender offers for company's senior unsecured notes
* Company borrowed $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of class a term loans pursuant to term loan agreement
* Class a term loans mature on august 23, 2021 and will bear interest at a rate of libor plus 7.50% per annum
* On aug 23, 2016, mufg union bank, n.a., as collateral trustee, revolver agent and term agent, entered into collateral trust agreement