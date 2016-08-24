FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake enters term loan facility agreement
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake enters term loan facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* On august 23, 2016, chesapeake energy corporation entered into an agreement providing for a term loan facility - sec filing

* Proceeds of class a term loans will be used to finance tender offers for company's senior unsecured notes

* Company borrowed $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of class a term loans pursuant to term loan agreement

* Class a term loans mature on august 23, 2021 and will bear interest at a rate of libor plus 7.50% per annum

* On aug 23, 2016, mufg union bank, n.a., as collateral trustee, revolver agent and term agent, entered into collateral trust agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
