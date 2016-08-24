FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Raymond James says financial assets under management up 4 pct
August 24, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raymond James says financial assets under management up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc

* July total securities commissions and fees of $300.0 million increased 2 percent compared to July 2015

* July client assets under administration reached $548.2 billion, up 9 percent over July 2015 and 3 percent over June 2016

* Financial assets under management reached $74.0 billion in July 2016, increases of 4 percent compared to July 2015

* July total net loans at Raymond James Bank was $14.6 billion, grew 18 percent over last year July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

