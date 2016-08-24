FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone patents
August 24, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents via U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Inter Partes Review proceeding

* Decision by PTAB on Mylan's third petition seeking Inter Partes Review of U.S. Patent no. 8,696,302 is expected on or before September 1, 2016

* U.S. PTO has ruled in favor of Mylan in its Inter Partes Review proceeding and found all claims of two related Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents to be unpatentable

* Announced that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has ruled in favor of mylan in its Inter Partes Review (IPR) proceeding

* Mylan Nv says "Mylan will proceed with pursuing all avenues to challenge '776 patent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

