BRIEF-Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone patents

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv

* Decision by PTAB on Mylan's third petition seeking Inter Partes Review of U.S. Patent no. 8,696,302 is expected on or before September 1, 2016

* U.S. PTO has ruled in favor of Mylan in its Inter Partes Review proceeding and found all claims of two related Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents to be unpatentable

* Mylan Nv says "Mylan will proceed with pursuing all avenues to challenge '776 patent"