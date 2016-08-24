FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of Big Silver Creek hydroelectric facility
August 24, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of Big Silver Creek hydroelectric facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc

* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 40.6 MW Big Silver Creek hydroelectric facility

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc says contribution to annual revenues of approximately $18.0 million from new facility

* Big Silver Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 139 800 MWH

* In first full year of operation of new facility, it is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA of circa $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
