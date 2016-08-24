FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P downgrades State of Rio de Janeiro to 'ccc-' from 'b-'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P downgrades State of Rio de Janeiro to 'ccc-' from 'b-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* State of Rio de Janeiro downgraded to 'CCC-' from 'B-', off watch negative on greater risk of default; outlook negative

* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Will be facing R$2.5 billion in debt service in the next 6 months with commercial, multilateral, and public lenders

* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Downgrade reflects heightened risk of default; detect more uncertainties over Rio's debt payments due within next 6 months

* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Because of weak liquidity position, capacity to pay estimated R$2.5 billion in debt service within next six months doubtful

* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - We expect Rio to continue posting very weak budgetary performance Source text (bit.ly/2bOPUgB)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.