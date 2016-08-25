FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA reports Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA reports Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

* SQM reports earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2016

* Estimated that solar salt sales volumes during 2016 will not reach 70,000mt as originally anticipated

* Q2 net income $0.32 per ADR

* Q2 revenues totaled $489.6 million, an increase of approximately 1.1% compared to Q2 of 2015

* Expect our sales volumes will surpass our original expectations in lithium market

* Gross margin for Q2 of 2016 reached $146.9 million, lower than $164.6 million recorded for Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
