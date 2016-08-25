FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat's Q2 net falls 22 pct y/y, below expectations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
August 25, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat's Q2 net falls 22 pct y/y, below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Polish media group's Cyfrowy Polsat net profit fell 22 percent year-on-year to 238 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

* Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the profit at 306 million zlotys.

* Cyfrowy said the profit fell due to higher amortisation expense resulting from consolidating the results of its subsidiary Midas.

* Cyfrowy's revenue fell 1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 2.44 billion zlotys, as expected. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.