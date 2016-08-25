BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat's Q2 net falls 22 pct y/y, below expectations

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Polish media group's Cyfrowy Polsat net profit fell 22 percent year-on-year to 238 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

* Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the profit at 306 million zlotys.

* Cyfrowy said the profit fell due to higher amortisation expense resulting from consolidating the results of its subsidiary Midas.

* Cyfrowy's revenue fell 1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 2.44 billion zlotys, as expected.