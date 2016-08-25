FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tamedia H1 revenues down at CHF 503.6 mln
August 25, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tamedia H1 revenues down at CHF 503.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Tamedia AG :

* Revenues of 503.6 million Swiss francs ($521.06 million) (-5.1 percent) in first half of 2016

* H1 net income before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 6.9 percent to 99.7 million francs

* H1 net income before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 61.3 million francs (EBIT margin 12.2 percent) and net income was 55.8 million francs (-22.0 percent) Source text - bit.ly/2bhXHW1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9665 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
