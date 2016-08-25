FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gurit Holding H1 operating profit up 21 pct to CHF 19.1 million
#Switzerland Market Report
August 25, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gurit Holding H1 operating profit up 21 pct to CHF 19.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gurit Holding AG :

* H1 achieves net sales growth of 3 percent and a strong operating profit margin of 10.5 percent

* Says H1 reports net sales of 182 million Swiss francs ($188.35 million) representing a currency-adjusted growth of 3 percent

* Company confirms target to deliver single-digit revenue growth for full year 2016

* H1 operating profit improved by 21 percent compared to 15.8 million francs in H1 2015

* Achieves a strong operating profit of 19.1 million francs in the first six months of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
