Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* H1 total revenues were 53.5 million euros ($60.3 million), a 39 pct increase compared with 2015

* H1 operating loss reduced to 2.0 million euros, compared with 7.4 million euros in 2015

* H1 net profit of 22.8 million euros versus loss of 15.2 million euros year ago

* Outlook for remainder of year confirmed