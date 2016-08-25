FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Salmar Q2 operating profit above forecast, cuts 2016 volume guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* Salmar q2 ebit before adjustments NOK 731.8 million (Reuters poll nok 653 million) vs NOK 335.1 mln in Q2 2015

* Overall, the Group achieved an operating profit of NOK 22.74 per kg fish harvested, up 9 per cent from the previous quarter and up more than 136 per cent from the second quarter last year

* The continued downturn in the overall supply of Atlantic salmon led to new price records in the second quarter this year

* Salmar expects to harvest 126,000 tonnes in Norway in 2016 (Reuters poll 131,000 tonnes) versus previously 131,000 tonnes

* Salmar asa says while Norskott Havbruk (Scottish Seafarms) is expected to harvest some 26,000 tonnes

* Salmar sees global supply of salmon to decrease 6 per cent in 2016

* Salmar asa says expects strong results in second half of 2016 as well

* The salmon lice situation remains challenging for Fish Farming Central Norway

* However, SalMar has the situation under control and operates within statutory and regulatory thresholds

* The biological challenges experienced by the fish farming operations have a knock-on effect for the company's sales and processing businesses

* Quality downgrades and non-standard sizes affect operational efficiency at the harvesting plant and impair the prices achieved by the sales force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

