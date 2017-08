BRIEF-Vat Group H1 net sales up at CHF 235.5 million

Aug 25 (Reuters) - VAT Group AG :

* H1 order intake 256.9 million Swiss francs ($265.86 million) versus 233.1 million francs year ago

* H1 net sales 235.5 million francs versus 202.8 million francs year ago

* H1 net income 24.2 million francs versus 1.1 million francs year ago

* Expects to grow full-year net sales by 12 pct to 15 pct and operating margin expressed as adjusted EBITDA to stay above 31 pct

* Dividend guidance increased to 80 million francs

Continued positive outlook for full year Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs)