BRIEF-Perrot Duval FY 2015/16 turnover remains unchanged at CHF 43.7 mln

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* In FY increased its earnings after taxes to 1.0 million Swiss francs (as against 0.1 million Swiss francs a year ago) and its turnover remained unchanged with 43.7 million Swiss francs (44.1 million Swiss francs at April 30, 2015);

* Board of directors will propose to the shareholder's meeting on Sept. 22, 2016 that the unappropriated retained earnings will be carried forward next year. Source text - bit.ly/2bD5tvS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)