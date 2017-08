Aug 25 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd :

* Italtile limited results for the year ended 30 June 2016

* Fy system-wide turnover r5,96 billion vs 2015: r5,22 billion

* Fy trading profit r1 047 million vs 2015: r905 million

* Fy total ordinary dividend per share 29 cents 2015: 25 cents