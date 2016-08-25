FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group H1 group premiums written down 7.7 pct to EUR 3.28 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group H1 group premiums written down 7.7 pct to EUR 3.28 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :

* Earnings outlook for 2016 confirmed: up to 50 percent lower than record earnings from 2015 due to high future investments and strained economic conditions

* H1 group premiums written fall by 7.7 percent to 3,277.7 million euros ($3.69 billion) due to proactive reduction in single premiums in life insurance

* H1 earnings before taxes down by 84.6 million euros at 106.2 million euros (-44.3 percent) in line with expectations

* Net investment income declined by 25.6 percent to 301.5 million euros in first six months of 2016 (1 - 6/2015: 405.3 million euros)

* H1 consolidated profit (net profit for period attributable to shareholders of UNIQA Insurance Group AG) decreased by 42.2 percent to 90.3 million euros (1 - 6/2015: 156.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.