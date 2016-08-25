BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group H1 group premiums written down 7.7 pct to EUR 3.28 bln

Aug 25 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :

* Earnings outlook for 2016 confirmed: up to 50 percent lower than record earnings from 2015 due to high future investments and strained economic conditions

* H1 group premiums written fall by 7.7 percent to 3,277.7 million euros ($3.69 billion) due to proactive reduction in single premiums in life insurance

* H1 earnings before taxes down by 84.6 million euros at 106.2 million euros (-44.3 percent) in line with expectations

* Net investment income declined by 25.6 percent to 301.5 million euros in first six months of 2016 (1 - 6/2015: 405.3 million euros)

* H1 consolidated profit (net profit for period attributable to shareholders of UNIQA Insurance Group AG) decreased by 42.2 percent to 90.3 million euros (1 - 6/2015: 156.3 million euros)