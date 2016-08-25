FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Rosenbauer International H1 EBIT falls to EUR 18.8 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rosenbauer International H1 EBIT falls to EUR 18.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Rosenbauer International AG :

* Revenues of 383.4 million euros ($432.17 million) in first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 416.9 million euros)

* EBIT was still in decline year-on-year at 18.8 million euros in first six months (H1 2015: 21.9 million euros)

* H1 incoming orders amounting to 376.5 million euros (H1 2015: 479.5 million euros)

* Originally forecast improvement in earnings for 2016 financial year cannot be achieved and earnings are instead expected to be on a similar scale to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.