Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Kungsleden to redeem its 700 million Swedish crowns ($83.5 million) bond loan 2013/2016 prior to final maturity

* Says proceeds from that new bond loan will be used to, together with own funds, redeem bond loan on Sept. 20 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3856 Swedish crowns)