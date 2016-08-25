BRIEF-Sydbank Q2 core earnings DKK 412 million, above estimates

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :
* Q2 pre-tax profit 452 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 416 million crowns)
* Q2 core earnings 412 million crowns (Reuters poll 399 million crowns)
* Q2 total income 1.12 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.11 billion crowns)
* Sees slight decline in core income in 2016 relative to income for 2015
* Sees lower impairment charges in 2016
* Sees for 2016 unchanged trading income relative to income for 2015 but dependent on financial market developments