BRIEF-Sydbank Q2 core earnings DKK 412 million, above estimates
August 25, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sydbank Q2 core earnings DKK 412 million, above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :

* Q2 pre-tax profit 452 million Danish crowns (Reuters poll 416 million crowns)

* Q2 core earnings 412 million crowns (Reuters poll 399 million crowns)

* Q2 total income 1.12 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.11 billion crowns)

* Sees slight decline in core income in 2016 relative to income for 2015

* Sees lower impairment charges in 2016

* Sees for 2016 unchanged trading income relative to income for 2015 but dependent on financial market developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
