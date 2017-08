Aug 25 (Reuters) - Lang Und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel AG :

* Consolidated net income 1.432 million euros ($1.61 million)in the second quarter 2016 (previous year: 1.515 million euros)

* Q2 profit from ordinary activities 1.821 million euros (previous year: 2.227 million euros)