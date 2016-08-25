FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harmony Gold applies for special mining lease for Papua New Guinea project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :

* Pleased to announce that an application for a special mining lease for Wafi-Golpu project was submitted today to mineral resources authority in Papua New Guinea

* Taking Golpu up value curve; application submitted for special mining lease

* Golpu has a Jorc-compliant mineral resource of 824mt at 1.05 pct copper, 0.70g/t gold, 1.25g/t silver and 90ppm molybdenum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

