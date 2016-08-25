BRIEF-Harmony Gold applies for special mining lease for Papua New Guinea project

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :

* Pleased to announce that an application for a special mining lease for Wafi-Golpu project was submitted today to mineral resources authority in Papua New Guinea

* Golpu has a Jorc-compliant mineral resource of 824mt at 1.05 pct copper, 0.70g/t gold, 1.25g/t silver and 90ppm molybdenum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)