Aug 25 (Reuters) - Havfisk ASA :

* Says Lerøy acquisition of Havfisk and Norway Seafoods has been approved by Norway Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries

* Completion of sale of Havfisk will trigger a mandatory offer for remaining shares in Havfisk at 36.50 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)