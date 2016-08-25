FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Investor Forum calls for independent review of Sports Direct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 25, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Investor Forum calls for independent review of Sports Direct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Investor Forum:

* Investor forum calls on Sports Direct to commit to a fully independent review of entire governance practices

* Recently announced external board evaluation fails to reflect the breadth and magnitude of reform that is required

* The narrow benchmarking exercise of employment practices is being carried out by RPC solicitors, who SDI has a pre-existing relationship with, and therefore will not be independent

* Recent developments demonstrate continued reluctance on part of board to act in line with views of independent shareholders

* Calls to launch independent review of co's governance framework at agm on Sept. 7, commit to implement the recommendations of that review Source text: (bit.ly/2bhChv8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
