FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cemat Q2 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 0.2 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 25, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cemat Q2 EBITDA loss narrows to SEK 0.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Cemat A/S :

* Q2 revenue 3.5 million Danish crowns ($530,810) versus 3.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA from property business 1.9 million crowns versus 1.7 million year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 156,000 crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns year ago

* Says focus is now on optimising and selling property portfolio

* Revenue for Cemat A/S is expected to amount to 36 million crowns in 2016

* For year as whole, EBITDA is expected to amount to loss of 15 million crowns, impacted by restructuring costs of about 12 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5937 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.