BRIEF-CIBC announces elections under shareholder investment plan

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Says announced elections under CIBC shareholder investment plan
* Says offers dividend reinvestment option for Canadian residents and stock dividend option for U.S. residents
* Entitled to determine whether common shares for plan are purchased in secondary market or issued from treasury
* Common shares issued on and after Oct 28 under dividend reinvestment option and stock dividend option will be issued at 2 pct discount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: