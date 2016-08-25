BRIEF-Kone to acquire remaining 20 pct in Chinese subsidiary

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kone Oyj

* Says will acquire the remaining 20 percent stake in its Chinese subsidiary GiantKONE Elevators Co. from Zhejiang Giant Holdings

* Says acquisition price is approximately 180 million euros ($203.27 million)

* Says following this transaction Kone will increase its shareholding in GiantKONE from 80 percent to 100 percent

* Says the acquisition will not have an impact on Kone's sales or operating income. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Copenhagen newsroom)