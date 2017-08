Aug 25 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch: Zambia IMF programme still likely but timing uncertain

* Opposition's decision to challenge result of Zambia's recent presidential elections will delay agreement on IMF support

* Forecast 2016 deficit to be 7.1% of GDP and financing options are limited

* Improving Zambia's external and fiscal positions could ease pressure on country's 'B'/Negative sovereign rating Source text for Eikon: